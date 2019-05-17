LEDWICK - Marshall J. of Center Moriches, NY made his final journey home on May 14, 2019 at the age of 77. He was a devoted and loved: Husband of Valerie Cornwall, Father of Troy (Kathy) Ledwick, and Diana (Dave) Tobin. Grandfather of Heather Carroll, Ray Ledwick, Emily Tobin and Jackson Ledwick. Great-grandfather of Aria Bencini. Marshall was adventurous and a self-starter, he had a successful pizzeria, and retail business. Marshall was a proud United States Navy Veteran, and served as a submariner on the U.S.S. Entemedor during the Cuban missile crisis. He later became an airline pilot and flight instructor. Marshall skied all over the United States and Europe. He loved boating and fishing and was an avid scuba and wreck diver. He even crossed the " Pond" on the H.M.S. Bounty. He was a gourmet cook, and loved to prepare meals for family and friends. Marshall enjoyed life to the fullest, he will be sorely missed. Reposing Moloney-Sinnicksons Funeral Home, 203 Main Street, Center Moriches where a religious service will be held Sunday 8PM. Funeral Monday 11AM. Interment following Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Center Moriches. Visitation Saturday and Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. www.moloneyfh.com Published in Newsday on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary