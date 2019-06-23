|
ANDERSEN - Martha Sonja of Smithtown, NY on June 20, 2019 in her 79th year. Beloved wife of Ronald J. Devoted mother of John P. (Tracy), Wayne A. (Cherie), Sheryl L., Helen A. Schulman (Perry), Ronald J. Jr (Charine), and the late Mark A. Adored grandmother of Victoria, Alyssa, Wayne Jr., Russell, Rachel, Crystal, Kevin, Daniel, Hunter, McKayla and Cole. Memorial Visitation Moloney's Haup-pauge Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Road, Hauppauge, Monday 2-4 and 7-9PM. Religious service Monday 8PM. Donations can be made in Martha's name to or to Parkinson's Foundation. www.Parkinson.org www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on June 23, 2019