PARKINSON - Martha C. of Manhasset, NY, passed away on September 29, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Harry. Beloved sister of Eleanor and Rose-Marie. Loving aunt of John, David (Laura), Yvonne, and the late Stephen. Dear Great-aunt of Jennifer (Tom) and Eric. Funeral Service at Shelter Rock Church, 626 Plandome Rd, Manhasset on Friday at 7pm. Interment Saturday 10:30am at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Hospice Inn in Melville, and the American Diabetes Association
. Further information at whitting.com
, Whitting Funeral Home.