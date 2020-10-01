1/
Martha C. Parkinson
PARKINSON - Martha C. of Manhasset, NY, passed away on September 29, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Harry. Beloved sister of Eleanor and Rose-Marie. Loving aunt of John, David (Laura), Yvonne, and the late Stephen. Dear Great-aunt of Jennifer (Tom) and Eric. Funeral Service at Shelter Rock Church, 626 Plandome Rd, Manhasset on Friday at 7pm. Interment Saturday 10:30am at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Hospice Inn in Melville, and the American Diabetes Association. Further information at whitting.com, Whitting Funeral Home.



Published in Newsday on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Shelter Rock Church
OCT
3
Interment
10:30 AM
Pinelawn Memorial Park
October 1, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Whitting Family
