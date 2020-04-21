|
|
HILDEGARDE - Martha Ey (nee Menzner), on April 20, 2020, age 94, of Farmingdale, NY. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Ey, Sr., and cherished mother of Kenneth, Jr. (Mary), Douglas (Joyce), Donald (Pamela) and Patricia (Russell). Grandmother to Kenneth III., Keri, Megan, Tara, Russell, Elizabeth, Katy, Jonathan and James. Great-grandmother to Emily, Alexis, Lily, Liam, Kerina, Maeve and Anabellie. Interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangement entrusted to to the McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2020