Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
(631) 691-0172
Reposing
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
View Map
Reposing
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
8:00 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
View Map
Martha J. Berning Notice
BERNING - Martha J. of North Babylon, LI on December 11, 2019. Former college administrator at Farmingdale State College. Beloved sister of the late Elizabeth A. Berning and the late Bill Berning. Devoted friend of Steve and Alexandra Gorgone, Lisa Gorgone, Laura Dunathan, Desiree, Latisha and Chris. Reposing Sunday, 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 pm at the Powell Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Broadway (Rt. 110), Amityville. Funeral service Sunday evening 8:00 pm. Cremation will be private.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 14, 2019
