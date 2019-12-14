|
BERNING - Martha J. of North Babylon, LI on December 11, 2019. Former college administrator at Farmingdale State College. Beloved sister of the late Elizabeth A. Berning and the late Bill Berning. Devoted friend of Steve and Alexandra Gorgone, Lisa Gorgone, Laura Dunathan, Desiree, Latisha and Chris. Reposing Sunday, 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 pm at the Powell Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Broadway (Rt. 110), Amityville. Funeral service Sunday evening 8:00 pm. Cremation will be private.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 14, 2019