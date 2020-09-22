O'HALLORAN - Martha Oct 14, 1931 - Sep 9, 2020 Miss O'Halloran (89) was born in Brooklyn, NY and spent most of her life as an artist and teacher in Lindenhurst, NY. She attended the Brooklyn Academy of Art and was producing beautiful watercolors and paintings until near her death. She held adult's and children's classes in galleries, art stores, and in her home, She never married, but is survived by her brother John and the many students, friends, and family who loved her dearly. Martha didn't want a funeral or memorial, but she will be remembered as a dedicated student, a fine artist, and a much loved member of a widely scattered and grieving family. Arrangements were handled under the care of Johnstons Wellwood Funeral Home, Lindenhurst, NY.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store