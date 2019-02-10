|
HARTMANN - Martin, C. Jr. of Massapequa on February 7, 2019 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Clorinda. Loving father of Michele Nardone, Laura-Ann Tordy (Christopher), and Marty (Jeanne). Cherished Poppy of Ryan, Alexis, Luke, Jason, Mallory, Nolan, Heather, Kylie and Quinn. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Retired Nassau County Police Marine Bureau. Proud 9-11 first responder. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Rd. (Co. Whitewood Dr.) Massapequa Park, Monday 2-4 and 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10AM St. William the Abbot R.C. Church, Seaford. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude Childrens Hospital. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 10, 2019