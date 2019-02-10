Home

Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Reposing
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Reposing
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. William the Abbot R.C. Church
Seaford, NY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Charles Cemetery
Farmingdale, NY
View Map
HARTMANN - Martin, C. Jr. of Massapequa on February 7, 2019 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Clorinda. Loving father of Michele Nardone, Laura-Ann Tordy (Christopher), and Marty (Jeanne). Cherished Poppy of Ryan, Alexis, Luke, Jason, Mallory, Nolan, Heather, Kylie and Quinn. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Retired Nassau County Police Marine Bureau. Proud 9-11 first responder. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Rd. (Co. Whitewood Dr.) Massapequa Park, Monday 2-4 and 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10AM St. William the Abbot R.C. Church, Seaford. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude Childrens Hospital. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 10, 2019
