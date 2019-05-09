|
CULLEN - Martin F. of N. Bellmore, NY on May 8, 2019, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Arlene Frances. Loving father Kathryn Cullen-DuPont (Joseph), Jeanne Jimenez (Frank), Martin (Gioia), Eileen Littler (Christopher), Timothy (BethAnn), Denise Paccione (Frank), Christine Brown (Matthew), and Robert (Barbara). Cherished by his 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Adored brother of Mary, Ann, Helen, Michael, and the late Joseph, and the late Jack. Proud US Navy SEABEES Veteran. Devoted Fireman of the FDNY. Family will receive friends Saturday and Sunday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 9:45 am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church in East Meadow, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to or (800) 873-6983 and Tunnel to Towers http:--tunnel2towers.org or (718) 987-1931. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday from May 9 to May 10, 2019