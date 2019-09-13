Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perry Funeral Home Inc
118 Union Ave
Lynbrook, NY 11563
(516) 593-1111
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Perry Funeral Home Inc
118 Union Ave
Lynbrook, NY 11563
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Perry Funeral Home Inc
118 Union Ave
Lynbrook, NY 11563
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Evans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin Evans Notice
EVANS - Martin Powell 76, of East Rockaway, NY on September 11, 2019.. Beloved Husband of Doreen. Loving father of Jennifer Boehm (Richard), Todd (Angela) & Scott (Jenn). Dear brother of Gloria Nelson and the late David. Cherished grandfather of Olivia, Julia, Jake, Jesse and Connor. Retired 26 year member of FDNY. The family will receive friends Sunday 12-4 PM at the Perry Funeral Home, Inc. 118 Union Avenue Lynbrook, NY. Funeral Services Sunday 3 PM. Cremation Private.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perry Funeral Home Inc
Download Now