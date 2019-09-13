|
|
EVANS - Martin Powell 76, of East Rockaway, NY on September 11, 2019.. Beloved Husband of Doreen. Loving father of Jennifer Boehm (Richard), Todd (Angela) & Scott (Jenn). Dear brother of Gloria Nelson and the late David. Cherished grandfather of Olivia, Julia, Jake, Jesse and Connor. Retired 26 year member of FDNY. The family will receive friends Sunday 12-4 PM at the Perry Funeral Home, Inc. 118 Union Avenue Lynbrook, NY. Funeral Services Sunday 3 PM. Cremation Private.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 13, 2019