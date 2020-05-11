|
FULLAM - Martin G., 92, of Sound Beach (formerly of East Meadow), died peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Ellen Fullam for 68 years. Loving father of 7 children, Mary Ann Skoblicki (Robert), Joseph Fullam (deceased), Cecilia Petrone (Ted), Thomas Fullam (Louise), Martin Fullam (Maria), Elizabeth Strathman (Robert) and Regina Neibel (Vincent). Devoted grandfather of 25 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren (and counting)! Marty was the youngest of 12, a devout Catholic and staunch defender of the unborn. He was a proud American, WWII & Korean War Army vet, Verizon retiree, long-time Scouting volunteer and K of C member. Marty was an avid boater and fisherman who enjoyed travel and woodworking and tackled every homerepair head-on. He was a lifelong Yankee fan. A Mass of Christian Burial and interment at LI National Cemetery will occur at a later date. A donation in his name can be made to Hope House Ministries, Port Jefferson, NY. (http://www.hhm.org/).
Published in Newsday on May 11, 2020