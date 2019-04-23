|
GABRIS - Martin, 96, of Syosset, NY, on April 20, 2019. Proud U.S. Army Air Force WWII Veteran as a Staff Sergeant and Cryptographic Technician. Beloved husband of Doris. Loving father of Steven (Cybele), Martin, Diane Scinta (Stephen), and Glenn (Anne). Cherished grandfather of Eight. Martin graduated from Michigan State with a B.S. Degree in Physical Sciences and went on to be a well respected Junior High School teacher in the South Huntington Schools. Reposing Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Hill Rd., Syosset, NY., 11791. Private Cremation on Friday. Inurnment at a later date @ Long Island National Cemetery, Wellwood Ave., Pinelawn, NY.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 23, 2019