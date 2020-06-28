Martin Geduldig

GEDULDIG - Martin of Syosset passed away on June 24, due to an aortic dissection. He was 78. A native New Yorker, Martin moved to Syosset and lived there with his wife Janet (Rose) for 46 years. He opened his own criminal law office in 1971 and built a successful practice trying many cases on Long Island and in New York City. He is survived by his wife Janet, children Sam, Karen, and Amy, his son-in-law Michael, four grandchildren, Max, Madelyn, Katherine, and Jane, and his brother Arthur. Funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers or food, please consider a donation to The Innocence Project or food bank, Long Island Cares.







