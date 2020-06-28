Martin Geduldig
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GEDULDIG - Martin of Syosset passed away on June 24, due to an aortic dissection. He was 78. A native New Yorker, Martin moved to Syosset and lived there with his wife Janet (Rose) for 46 years. He opened his own criminal law office in 1971 and built a successful practice trying many cases on Long Island and in New York City. He is survived by his wife Janet, children Sam, Karen, and Amy, his son-in-law Michael, four grandchildren, Max, Madelyn, Katherine, and Jane, and his brother Arthur. Funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers or food, please consider a donation to The Innocence Project or food bank, Long Island Cares.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved