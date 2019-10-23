Home

Martin Goldstone Notice
GOLDSTONE - Martin H., Ph.D. Clinical Psychologist and Korean War Veteran. Dr. Martin H. Goldstone, 91 years old, died on October 4, 2019 while living in Santa Fe, NM. He leaves behind his daughter, Judy Perkins and her husband Michael Perkins, his step-daughter, Lisa Bomse, PsyD, his stepson Russell Bomse, Ph.D., and his wife, Dianne Muir, his five step grand children, and Francine and Harvey Fixman, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law. He was predeceased by his first wife, Muriel (Goldberg) Goldstone and his second wife, Joyce (Bomse) Goldstone. Memorial services are private. avistacremationandburial.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 23, 2019
