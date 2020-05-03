|
|
HALLGREN - Martin, 64, of Lynchburg, VA passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home after a brief battle with cancer. He was the husband of Deborah Jane Blind Hallgren for 44 years. Born June 14, 1955 in Worcester, MA; he was a son of the late Glen Frederick Hallgren and Marion Gladys Geddis Hallgren Petroccia. He was a graduate of Walt Whitman High School, Huntington Station, Long Island, NY and later Dowling College, Oakdale, NY, receiving his bachelors degree in education. Education was his life's passion and he especially loved teaching water safety. Marty was a Viet Nam era veteran and the first of the all volunteer Army. He was an active member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 85. He also was a member of Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church. In addition to his wife, Debby, he is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Goode and Jerusha Caldwell (Jacob); seven grandchildren, Ethan and Adam Goode, Nina, Noah, Samantha, Shyla and Genevieve Caldwell; four brothers, Charles, Donald (Brenda), Steven (Joy) Hallgren and Thomas (Edith) Petroccia; two sisters, Valerie Hallgren Ivanhnenko (Alex) and Janice Petroccia Rheel (Vincent) and a devoted former son-in-law, Christopher Goode. He was predeceased by one brother, Kenneth Petroccia, sister-in-law, Susan Hallgren and step-father, William Petroccia. A memorial service will be held one year from now on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church-City Life Fund, 2424 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24503 or Freedom 4-24, P.O. Box 3155, Lynchburg, VA 24503. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to : diuguidfuneralservice.com.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020