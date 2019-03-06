Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael J. Grant Funeral Home
3640 Route 112
Coram, NY 11727
631-696-0909
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Doherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin J. Doherty

Notice Condolences Flowers

Martin J. Doherty Notice
DOHERTY - Martin J. on March 4, 2019 of Middle Island, formerly of Coram. Loving husband of Mary Ann for 56 years. Beloved father of Martin, Jr. (Laura), Patrick (Lisa), Jane, and Dennis (Deborah). Son to the late Esther and Raymond C. Doherty. Caring brother to the late Raymond Doherty and sister-in-law Marcella. Loving grandfather to ten and great-grandfather to one. Proud retired Long Island Railroad Conductor. Reposing at Michael J. Grant Funeral Home, 3640 Route 112, Coram, NY 11727, exit 64 on LIE 1/2 mile on Route 112. Funeral Mass at St. Francis Cabrini RC Church in Coram, Friday 9:30am. Committal to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. Family will receive friends to celebrate Martin's life on Thursday from 4-8pm.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now