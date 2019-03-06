|
DOHERTY - Martin J. on March 4, 2019 of Middle Island, formerly of Coram. Loving husband of Mary Ann for 56 years. Beloved father of Martin, Jr. (Laura), Patrick (Lisa), Jane, and Dennis (Deborah). Son to the late Esther and Raymond C. Doherty. Caring brother to the late Raymond Doherty and sister-in-law Marcella. Loving grandfather to ten and great-grandfather to one. Proud retired Long Island Railroad Conductor. Reposing at Michael J. Grant Funeral Home, 3640 Route 112, Coram, NY 11727, exit 64 on LIE 1/2 mile on Route 112. Funeral Mass at St. Francis Cabrini RC Church in Coram, Friday 9:30am. Committal to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. Family will receive friends to celebrate Martin's life on Thursday from 4-8pm.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 6, 2019