|
|
HOWLIN - Martin Joseph of Hauppauge, NY formerly of New Hyde Park, NY on March 19th, 2019 in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of Patricia. Devoted father of Kathleen Leonardi (Greg), M. Joseph II (Mary), Timothy (Elena), Michael, Susan Downey (William) and the late Daniel J. Loving brother of Nora Veronica Howlin. Adored grandfather of Sean, Brendan, Colleen, Daniel, Shannon, Christine, Samantha, Elizabeth, Lauren, Erin, Meaghan, Matthew, Ryan, William, Daniel, Emma and Dylan. Reposing Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home 840 Wheeler Road Rte. 111 Hauppauge, NY where a religious service will be held Thursday 3PM. Funeral Mass Friday 11AM St. Patrick's RC Church Smithtown, NY. Visitation Thursday 2-4 and 7-9PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 21, 2019