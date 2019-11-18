Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 731-5600
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church
Hicksville, NY
Reposing
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church
Hicksville, NY
Vigil
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
7:30 PM
Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church
Hicksville, NY
Martin Klein Notice
KLEIN - The Reverend Martin, on November 15, 2019. Beloved brother of Monsignor Thomas Costa, Lorraine (Thomas) Brown, Mary (Gabe) Merle, Dorothy Costa-Mahan, Jane (Kevin) Lucidi and Nancy (John) Boruch. Cherished uncle of Christopher (Christina) Merle, Thomas (Nicole) Brown, Michael (Catie) Merle, Andrew (Meagan) Lucidi, Leah Brown, Angela Lucidi, Nicholas Mahan and Gregory Boruch. Devoted great-uncle of Vincent, Ronan, Anthony and Luca. Also survived by his sister Barbara Christ and loving nephew Todd (Donna) Christ and children (Joanna and John Anthony) and niece Dawn (Nikki) Christ and son (Nathan). Reverend Klein served in several parishes within the Diocese of Rockville Centre on Long Island. Reposing at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church, Hicksville, NY on Tuesday 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM. Vigil Mass Tuesday 7:30 PM at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church, Hicksville, NY. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church, Hicksville, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Reverend Martin's memory to St. Pius X Residence, 565 Albany Avenue, Amityville, NY 11701 or Catholic Extension, 150 South Wacker Drive, Suite 2000, Chicago, IL 60606 or Good Shepherd Hospice, Development Dept., 110 Bi-County Blvd., Suite 114, Farmingdale, NY 11735. Arrangements entrusted to The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Funeral Home. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 18, 2019
