Martin Lutz
LUTZ - Martin, "Sonny," of Albertson, NY on November 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Eileen. Devoted father of Marty (Donna), Robert (Danielle) and Eileen Vaz (Bob). Loving grandfather of Danielle, Emily, Matthew, Ava, Alyssa and the late Andrew. Dear brother of the late Florence. Visitation Tuesday from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Weigand Bros Funeral Home 49 Hillside Avenue, Williston Park, NY. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 11:15 am St. Aidans RC Church, Williston Park. Interment Calverton National Cemetery.



Published in Newsday on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
NOV
25
Funeral Mass
11:15 AM
St. Aidans RC Church, Williston Park
Funeral services provided by
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
