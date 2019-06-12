|
NESTER - Martin F. Jr. of Point Lookout, NY on June 11, 2019 in his 85th year. Beloved husband of the late Loretta. Loving father of Jeanne (Peter) Rolih, Suzanne Nester, Noel (Glennis) Nester, and Matthew (Elizabeth) Nester. Cherished Grandfather of 7 Grandchildren. Former CEO of Long Beach Hospital, Long Beach, NY. The Family will receive friends Thursday, June 13, 2:00 P.M. 4:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. 9:00 P.M. at the Christopher T. Jordan Funeral Home, Inc. 302 Long Beach Rd., Island Park, NY. Funeral Mass Friday, June 14, 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Miraculous Medal R.C. Church, Point Lookout, NY. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery Huntington, NY. www.jordanfh.com
Published in Newsday on June 12, 2019