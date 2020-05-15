|
KENNEDY - Martin Patrick It is with sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved Martin Patrick Kennedy of Babylon, NY, who passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020. Martin was born on February 24, 1931 in Newburgh, NY to Joseph A. and Mary (Lahey) Kennedy and was married to his devoted wife, Louise M. (DiGiulio) Kennedy, for 62 years. Martin attended Washingtonville High School in Washingtonville, NY and The Storm King School in Cornwall- On-Hudson, NY. He was an engaged student and involved in athletics and theater. He attended SUNY New Paltz where he received a Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education in 1954 and a Master's Degree in Educational Administration in 1957. At New Paltz, Martin played basketball and was the Class President for four years. Martin dedicated his professional life to school children during his more than 30 year career as a teacher, principal, assistant superintendent, and superintendent in West Babylon Schools on Long Island. Through his presence and leadership, he touched the lives of countless children, parents, teachers, staff, and fellow administrators locally and around the State, all of whom were valued by him. In retirement, Martin worked as an adjunct professor in the School of Education at Dowling College and as a starter at Timber Point Golf Course. Martin was a long-time, active parishioner of St. Joseph Church in Babylon where he was often seen at 7am Mass on Sundays and served on the committees for the Annual St. Joseph Golf Outing and the Chrysanthemum Ball. Committed to service in his community, Martin was chairperson of the 1976 Babylon Village Bicentennial Commission; a volunteer driver for F.I.S.H., a volunteer at the Babylon Annual Fair, a member of the Babylon Village Zoning Board of Appeals and the Babylon Booster Club, involved in the founding of the E. Donald Conroy Golf Course at Sumpwams Creek; and engaged in local political campaigns. He was active in the West Babylon Alumni Foundation, and in 2011, honored with the Foundation's Special Board of Directors Award. Martin loved people and would light up when spending time with family and friends. He and his wife, Louise, traveled frequently to visit their children and grandchildren in San Francisco, CA and South Bend, IN, as well as to extended family in Salisbury Mills, Albany, and North Carolina. Martin enjoyed reading biographies and mysteries, attending Carnegie Hall performances in New York, dancing the lindy with Louise, and watching sports-especially the Mets and Notre Dame. He was an avid traveler, skier, and golfer; and he loved baking apple pies and tending to his vegetable garden. Martin is survived by his wife Louise, daughter Mary Kennedy (Ray Furey); son John (Kathy) Kennedy; grandchildren Martin, Izzy, Zachary, and Charlotte; brother Joseph Kennedy, and sister-in-law Nancy Noesen Streff (Tom Streff), as well as 18 nieces and nephews, 23 greatnieces and nephews, and 3 great-great-nieces and nephews. Martin is preceded in death by his parents as well as his brother, William; sisters Anne Marie, Margaret, and Catherine; father and mother- in-law John and Carmela (D'Alleva) DiGiulio; brothers- in-law Stanley Noesen and John DiGiulio; sisters-in-law Roberta (Rickner) Kennedy and Nancy (Henry) Kennedy; and nephew, John P. Kennedy. Martin was someone from whom many sought advice, support, and reassurance. He was equally warm and understanding as he was gregarious and funny with a quick wit. Martin was Pop to his grandchildren, Uncle Mart to his nieces and nephews and Marty to his many friends. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He gathered with others through many stories, jokes, and songs. Marty was someone with whom all cherished spending time. We will miss him dearly. The family is grateful for their never ending, gentle care given to Martin by the aides and staff of TLC and Northwell Home Health Program, as well as the aides and medical staff of Gurwin Jewish Rehabilitation and Nursing Home and Good Shepherd Hospice. A private, graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Joseph Church Cemetery in Babylon, NY. A Mass in honor of Martin and a gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. In honor of Martin, support may be offered to St. Joseph Church Parish Outreach, 39 North Carll Avenue, Babylon, NY 11702, www.stjosephsbabylon.org; The West Babylon Alumni Foundation-Martin P. Kennedy Memorial Scholarship, 10 Farmingdale Road, West Babylon 11704, westbabylonalumni.org; or The Storm King School, 314 Mountain Road, Cornwall-On- Hudson, NY 12520, www.sks.org. Arrangements entrusted to the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on May 15, 2020