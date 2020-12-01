LIPNICK - Martin Stephen, DDS It is with great sadness that the family of Dr. Martin Stephen Lipnick announces his passing on September 18, 2020. He was 88. Marty was born in New York City and raised in Hempstead, NY. He graduated from Cornell University in 1954 and from NYU Dental School in 1960. Marty practiced dentistry for 37 years in Greenlawn and then Huntington, NY, retiring in 1997, and moved to New Haven, CT in 2013. His love for music developed early, inspired especially by his high school orchestra teacher and his Scout leader. An avid oboist, Marty played in many orchestras, chamber groups, and workshops, participating in the summer Bennington Chamber Music Conference since 1964. He enjoyed teaching young oboe students as well. When he retired, Marty bought a 1930 Model A Ford, and for 15 years loved driving around Long Island, and giving talks about Henry Ford to various adult ed and other groups. His curiosity and longtime interest in history was a constant, and he was a PBS documentary devotee. Marty was an active member of the Uni-tarian Universalist Fellowship of Huntington, serving on the board and many committee positions and he continued to participate in committees and programs at the Unitarian Society of New Haven, as well as helping UU and other friends. In New Haven he was also a faithful volunteer for the food pantry at the Integrated Refugee and Immigration Services (IRIS). Marty was known for his sense of humor, his musicality, his generosity and his devotion to his family, friends and patients. He will be fondly remembered by his wife of 31 years, Sylvia Lipnick, his former wives, Rachel Landau and Margaret Willig Crane, his sisters and brother-in-law, Ruth Lipnick, Ruth Healy, and Kent Healy (Maureen), his children, Daniel Lipnick (Mary), Barry Lipnick (Lynne Handler), Andrew Lipnick (Rachel Katz), Dorothy Landau (Gary), his stepchildren Daniel Ackerberg and Anna Garsten (Bryan), and his grandchildren, Michael and Katie Lipnick (Alex Bruscianelli), Carrie, Jeffrey & Becky Lipnick, David and Max Garsten, and Marco Angelucci-Ackerberg. Marty was predec-eased by his brother, Allan Lipnick. Donations in memory of Martin S. Lipnick can be made to the Unitarian Universalist Service Committee (uusc.org
), IRIS (irisct.org
), or Music Haven (musichavenct.org
).