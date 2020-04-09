|
|
STUFFLE - Martin, resident of Astoria, NY, passed away on April 6, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born in Co Galway, Ireland on November 3, 1935. He came to New York City in 1961 where he settled and then met his beautiful bride, Mary, and married on April 24, 1965. Martin worked for over 37 years with Con Edison, where he was a proud union member. Friends and family will remember him always as a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and loyal friend. Although a quiet man, Martin was a gifted and entertaining story teller. He never lost his love of the sea, fishing, and Irish and country music. Martin's cheerful calmness and mild manner was abundantly evident in his daily routine. He was kind and generous with everyone he met. He was a true gentleman. Martin is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary (O'Shea) Stuffle, his 2 loving sons, Michael and Patrick (Lisa) Stuffle, granddaughter, Katherine, and extended family here and in Ireland. He is predeceased by his siblings Mary Ellen and Christopher, and step-siblings Annie, Margaret, Mary, Nora, John and Paul. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be planned at a future date. Please contact [email protected] for more information.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 9, 2020