Home

POWERED BY

Services
Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home - Rutherford
41 Ames Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
201-939-0098
For more information about
Martin Stuffle
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Stuffle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Stuffle


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin Stuffle Notice
STUFFLE - Martin, resident of Astoria, NY, passed away on April 6, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born in Co Galway, Ireland on November 3, 1935. He came to New York City in 1961 where he settled and then met his beautiful bride, Mary, and married on April 24, 1965. Martin worked for over 37 years with Con Edison, where he was a proud union member. Friends and family will remember him always as a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and loyal friend. Although a quiet man, Martin was a gifted and entertaining story teller. He never lost his love of the sea, fishing, and Irish and country music. Martin's cheerful calmness and mild manner was abundantly evident in his daily routine. He was kind and generous with everyone he met. He was a true gentleman. Martin is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary (O'Shea) Stuffle, his 2 loving sons, Michael and Patrick (Lisa) Stuffle, granddaughter, Katherine, and extended family here and in Ireland. He is predeceased by his siblings Mary Ellen and Christopher, and step-siblings Annie, Margaret, Mary, Nora, John and Paul. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be planned at a future date. Please contact [email protected] for more information.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -