CAREY - Martin T., 98, of Glen Cove, NY passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020 at his home in Glen Cove, NY. Funeral service will be held at St. Patricks's Church in Glen Cove, NY on Monday 27th at 11am. Burial will follow at Cemetery of the Holy Rood, 111 Old Country Rd, Westbury, NY. Whitting Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements. Martin T. Carey was born in Brooklyn, NY to Dennis J. Carey, Sr. and Margaret Collins Carey on March 23, 1922. He attended St. Francis Preparatory School and later St. John's University before enlisting in the Navy in 1942 during WWII, where he earned the honor of being the youngest Naval Captain during the war. Upon returning from the Western Front he joined Peerless, the petroleum transport family business and later formed his own company, Marine Transport Company (MTC). He was a trained Operatic Tenor and founded the Brooklyn Opera Company which remained his passion throughout his life. He married Millicent Zelenka in 1971 and together they successfully endeavored to preserve and restore Historic mansions of the 'Gilded Age' on Long Island's Gold Coast and in Newport, RI.Martin T. Carey is survived by his wife, Millicent Z. Carey; daughter, Denise Carey Bettencourt; son-in-law Christopher Bettencourt and many cherished nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dennis J. and Margaret Carey; Brothers, Edward M. Carey, Dennis J. Carey Jr., Hugh L. Carey, John R. Carey and George G. Carey.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the non-profit, Newport Tennis and Fitness located at 207 Ruggles Avenue, Newport, RI 02840. NFT founded the Martin T. Carey Camp for youth with disabilities and autism. The family wishes to extend their gratitude for all the support of the many family and friends who will carry the legacy of this great man in their hearts. Further information Whitting Funeral Home whitting.com
