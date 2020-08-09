ABRAMS - Martin W., Sr. Passed at the age of 86 on August 7th, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Agnes. He is survived by four children, 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A 53+ year member at the Merrick Hook and Ladder Company, a Member of the Cure of Ars Ministry of Consolation and a Church Usher. Viewing at N. F. Walker, Inc. Merrick Funeral Home, 2039 Merrick Ave. Merrick on Tuesday Aug 11, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Mass at Cure of Ars R.C. Church, 2323 Merrick Avenue, Merrick on Wednesday Aug. 12 at 11am. Internment at Pinelawn Memorial Park and Cemetery, Farmingdale NY. In lieu of flowers donations will be appreciated and may be made to The Fireman's Home in Hudson NY, The American Heart Association
, The American Cancer Society
or MJHS. www.nfwalkerfh.com