Marvin H. Feilhardt
FEILHARDT - Marvin H. Dev-oted son, brother, husband and father, passed on July 10, 2020. A child of Holocaust survivors, Marvin was an avid history lover. He was a star pupil and star athlete in his hometown of Toledo, Ohio. Marvin spent most of his career as a successful sales-person with a great sense of humor and winning person-ality. He had a kind and generous heart and was passionate about everything he believed in. He is survived by his wife, his children and his step-children. Marvin will be sorely missed and forever in our hearts.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 25, 2020.
