LEPAW - Marvin I., M.D., 88, on April 6, 2020, in Stuart, Florida, former long-time resident of Dix Hills, beloved loving husband, father, grand-father passed away peacefully. A devoted longtime Dermatological Plastic Surgeon known for his prodigious wit. Mour-ned by his wife Suzanne, daughter Helen Barlow (Joe), son Garret, and grandchildren Austin Barlow, Allie Barlow, and Maxwell Lepaw. Donations may be made on Marvin's behalf to or The Humane Society of The Treasure Coast.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2020
