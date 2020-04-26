Home

MOELIS - Marvin of Oceanside passed away on April 12th at the age of 84. Marvin was born in Brooklyn, NY and is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marilyn. He's also remembered by his loving family, his children, Sheryl and Gary and grandchildren, Traci, Jason, Josh and Jamie. Marvin recently celebrated his 60th anniversary with Morgan Stanley as a financial advisor. He also had many hobbies including playing the piano, walking the boardwalk, as well rooting for the NY Mets. He will always be remembered for his warmth, contagious smile and bringing laughter to others.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020
