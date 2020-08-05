1/
Marvin Sekler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARVIN SEKLER The partners, counsel, associates and staff of the firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP express profound sorrow at the death on August 3 of Marvin Sekler, beloved father of our friend and Executive Director, Eric J. Sekler. We express our deepest sympathies to Eric, his wife Debbie, their children Joshua, Jessica and Justin, Eric's mother Rochelle, Eric's brother Mitchel and his wife Maria, their children Alyssa and Jordan, Eric's brother Allan and his wife Sharyn, their children Brandon, Ryan, Jason and Sammy and to all other members of the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved