Christopher T Jordan Funeral Home Inc
302 Long Beach Rd
Island Park, NY 11558
(516) 431-2900
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
,Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal R.C. Church
Point Lookout, NY
Mary A. Clark Notice
CLARK - Mary A. (Genoese), of Lido Beach on July 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul. Cherished mother of Paul J. (Coleen), Mark, and Candace (Hunter) Newby. Loving grand- mother of Clark, Coral, Brooke, and Orion. Devoted sister of William (Barbara) Genoese, Joan Tague, and the late Dorothy Genoese. (No Visitation) Mass will be celebrated Friday, 11am ,Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal R.C. Church, Point Lookout, NY. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to LiveON NY 460 West 34th Street 15th floor New York, NY 10001. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Christopher T. Jordan Funeral Home, inc. 302 Long Beach Rd. Island Park, NY www.Jordanfh.com
Published in Newsday on July 31, 2019
