Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hungerford & Clark Inc
110 Pine St
Freeport, NY 11520
(516) 379-3119
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary O'Neill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Adele O'Neill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Adele O'Neill Notice
O'NEILL - Mary Adele of Freeport, N.Y., entered into eternal life on February 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John H. O'Neill. Loving mother of Adele (Don) Paul, Peggy, Ann (Mike) Delury,Kathleen (Richard) Jaxheimer, Joseph (Patricia), Thomas (Sue), Walter (Felisa), Geraldine (Tommy) Castaldo, and the late John. Dear sister of Anne Storz and the late Charlotte Baecher, Jody Lavin, Thomas Crawford, Patsy Brown and Carolyn Bennett. Also survived by 18 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Reposing at Hungerford & Clark Inc. Funeral Home, 110 Pine St. (Corner So. Ocean Ave.) Freeport. Funeral Mass Monday 9:30am at Our Holy Redeemer R.C. Church, Freeport. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. Visiting hours Sunday 2-4pm and 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers contributions to Our Holy Redeemer R.C. Church, 37 So. Ocean Ave. Freeport, N.Y. 11520 would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hungerford & Clark Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -