O'NEILL - Mary Adele of Freeport, N.Y., entered into eternal life on February 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John H. O'Neill. Loving mother of Adele (Don) Paul, Peggy, Ann (Mike) Delury,Kathleen (Richard) Jaxheimer, Joseph (Patricia), Thomas (Sue), Walter (Felisa), Geraldine (Tommy) Castaldo, and the late John. Dear sister of Anne Storz and the late Charlotte Baecher, Jody Lavin, Thomas Crawford, Patsy Brown and Carolyn Bennett. Also survived by 18 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Reposing at Hungerford & Clark Inc. Funeral Home, 110 Pine St. (Corner So. Ocean Ave.) Freeport. Funeral Mass Monday 9:30am at Our Holy Redeemer R.C. Church, Freeport. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. Visiting hours Sunday 2-4pm and 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers contributions to Our Holy Redeemer R.C. Church, 37 So. Ocean Ave. Freeport, N.Y. 11520 would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 7, 2020