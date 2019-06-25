|
CARON - Mary Agnes (nee Donohue) 75, of Ronkonkoma, NY on June 22, 2019. Loving wife of the late Philip L. Caron, Jr. Beloved mother of Kenneth, Christine Droll and Philip. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Robert, Amanda and Zachary. Adored sister of Dennis Donohue and Patty Saddlemeire. Arrangements entrusted to the Ruland Funeral Home (500 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue, NY). Family to receive friends on Wednesday, June 26, from2-4pm Mass will be held on Thursday, June 27, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph RC Church in Ronkonkoma, NY. Committal to follow in Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on June 25, 2019