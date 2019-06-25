Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
[631] 475-0098
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph RC Church
Ronkonkoma, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Caron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Agnes Caron

Notice Condolences

Mary Agnes Caron Notice
CARON - Mary Agnes (nee Donohue) 75, of Ronkonkoma, NY on June 22, 2019. Loving wife of the late Philip L. Caron, Jr. Beloved mother of Kenneth, Christine Droll and Philip. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Robert, Amanda and Zachary. Adored sister of Dennis Donohue and Patty Saddlemeire. Arrangements entrusted to the Ruland Funeral Home (500 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue, NY). Family to receive friends on Wednesday, June 26, from2-4pm Mass will be held on Thursday, June 27, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph RC Church in Ronkonkoma, NY. Committal to follow in Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
Download Now