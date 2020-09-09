MERKERSON - Mary Agnes (Bell), 78, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, with her family by her side in Raeford, North Carolina. She was born to the late John Henry and Mary Hulda Bell, May 17, 1942, in Rocky Mount, NC and she was married to her late husband, Alonzo C. Merkerson, Sr. Mary, affectionately known as "Aggie" or "Agnes," was a woman of substance, and had a noble heart. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home, 500 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC at 11:45am to 1:45pm prior to the funeral service at 2pm. Burial to follow at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery in Fayetteville, NC.







