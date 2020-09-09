1/1
Mary Agnes Merkerson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MERKERSON - Mary Agnes (Bell), 78, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, with her family by her side in Raeford, North Carolina. She was born to the late John Henry and Mary Hulda Bell, May 17, 1942, in Rocky Mount, NC and she was married to her late husband, Alonzo C. Merkerson, Sr. Mary, affectionately known as "Aggie" or "Agnes," was a woman of substance, and had a noble heart. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home, 500 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC at 11:45am to 1:45pm prior to the funeral service at 2pm. Burial to follow at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery in Fayetteville, NC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
11:45 - 01:45 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved