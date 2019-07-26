|
|
BARTLEY- Mary Ann R. of Holbrook, NY on July 23, 2019 in her 74th year. Beloved wife of Frank. Loving daughter to the late Ross and Catherine Clancey. Devoted mother of Scott Bartley and Susan Bartley Karlson and mother-in-law to Theresa Felczak. Adored grandmother of Jack Bartley. Cherished sister of Dr. Carol and Dr. Michael Harter. Mary Ann graduated from Stonybrook University Summa Cum Laude in 1992. Cremation entrusted to Nassau Suffolk Crematory, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY. Memorial visitation Holbrook Funeral Home, 825 Main St., Holbrook, NY, Saturday 2-4 and 7-9pm. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on July 26, 2019