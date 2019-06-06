|
BAUMGRATZ - Mary Ann, 73 of Laurel on June 10, prede-ceased by husband Richard Baumgratz. Loving mother of Kimberly (George) Moran of Newtown, CT Oand Richard (Elizabeth) Baumgratz of Charlotte, NC. Loving grandmother of Connor and Caroline Moran; Molly, Ellie and Madison Baumgratz. Memorial service Saturday, June 8, at 1 p.m. at The Church of the Redeemer, Mattituck, New York. Burial to follow at Cutchogue Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League or East End Hospice.
Published in Newsday on June 6, 2019