CONNOLLY - Mary Ann, of Naples, FL, passed away unexpectedly on November 4, 2019. She was born in Valley Stream, NY, in July, 1944 to Justin Connolly and Clara Fritt Connolly. She graduated from Valley Stream Central High School and Hofstra University, earning a B.A. She retired from both Pan Am and American Express as a Rate Specialist. She was primarily responsible for United Nations staff travel and was "the best in the business". She enjoyed travel, her bowling team and a good martini. She will be missed by lifelong friends including Lorry, Holly, Bobbi, Doris, Gunna, Pat and her beloved pup, Ambrose. She is survived by her brother Bob (Pat) of San Diego, her nephews, Michael (Sherri) of Springfield, VA, and John (Jennifer) of Santa Barbara, three grand-nieces, one grand-nephew, and numerous NY cousins.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020