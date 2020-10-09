COOKE-Mary Anne "Maureen" Cooke (nee Horan), beloved wife of Desmond Cooke, passed 10/7/2020. Born in Co. Mayo, Ireland, 10/04/1930 she emigrated to the USA, married, and raised 10 children in Flushing, NY before moving to St. James, LI. Predeceased by her son-in-law, Michael Adams, siblings Vincent, Paddy, Michael Horan and Peggy Broderson she is survived by her loving husband, Desmond; beloved sisters Christine and Joan, brother Tommy; as well as her 10 children, Kevin (Laura), Kathleen (Henry) Valerio, Eileen (Hector) Sepulveda, Mary (Andrew) Cooper, Sean (Maureen), Joan Adams, Brian, Desmond (Tara), William (Kathy), Noreen, 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Wake: 5-9pm Oct. 9, St. James Funeral Home (stjamesfuneralhome.com
) Funeral Mass: 10:30am Oct. 10, Sts. Philip & James R.C. Church (SSPJ.org
). https://www.newsday.com/long-island/love-story-desmond-and-mary-ann-cooke