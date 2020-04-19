|
|
DENNIS - Mary Ann (nee Riley), 83, on April 16, 2020. Beloved bride of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Cyn Suga (Ray), Aileen Vaughan (Tony) and Timothy Dennis (Terri). Devoted grandma of Kristin, Kimberly, Joseph, Eamonn, Sara, Mariel, and Rebecca. Cherished Nana of Anya, Grant, Brooke, Dean and Claire. Loving sister of Maureen, predeceased by her siblings, Elizabeth, James and Patricia. Adored aunt to many loving nieces and nephews. Mary Ann will long be remembered for her boundless generosity and compassionate heart in caring for others. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to or your local food pantry. Arran-gements entrusted to M.A. Connell Funeral Home. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020