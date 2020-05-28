Home

Mary Ann Elizabeth S. Remigio

Mary Ann Elizabeth S. Remigio Notice
REMIGIO - Mary Ann Elizabeth S. Beth, 62 of Long Island passed away due to COVID-19 on April 21, 2020. She was a loving wife to Jerry Remigio, her husband of 37 years and a devoted mother to Jomar, Rosary and Ann Marie. She was on the Nassau Community College staff and devoted her time to the Filipino American Club. Born in Manila, Philippines where she worked as a college professor and a dietitian-nutrionist.Through her love for perfoming, she was a part of DanceAloha and the NCC Cabaret. Beth had a great heart and a beautiful soul. She was dearly loved and will be missed by many especially her warm smile. Her 40th day memorial will be celebrated via zoom.
Published in Newsday on May 28, 2020
