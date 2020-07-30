1/1
MARY ANN HARTT
HARTT - Mary Ann of East Rockaway on July 28, 2020 at age 85. Beloved wife of the late John R. (Jack). Loving mother of Thomas (Jeanette), John (Carol), Maureen McManus, and the late William. Devoted grandmother of David, Amber, Anna, Martha, Joshua, Jacquline, Angelica, Najeri. Dear great- grandmother of Dylan Headley. Visitation today, Thursday 2-4 pm and 7-9pm at Donza Funeral Home 333 Atlantic Avenue, East Rockaway. A faithful and active parishioner, her funeral mass will be celebrated Friday 9:45am at Saint Raymond RC Church, East Rockaway. Interment at Amityville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations are appreciated to Saint Raymond Parish Social Ministry 263 Atlantic Avenue, E. Rockaway NY 11518.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 30, 2020.
