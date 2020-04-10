|
KAELIN Mary Ann, age 79, of Riverhead passed away on April 7th, 2020. Loving wife of 50 years to the late Joseph G. Kaelin, loving mother to Jim (Terri) of Fairfax, VA, and Joseph Jr. (Tricia) of Riverhead. Mary Ann was predeceased by her grandson, Jimmy, in 2003, and is survived by her grandchildren Tommy, Kay, Lily, and Kyle. She also leaves behind her brother Charles (Janet) of Wilmington, DE and many relatives and friends. Born on March 7, 1941 in Astoria, Queens to Charles and Dolly (nee Anzalone) Spitaleri, she was retired from Riverhead Central School District. Mary Ann and Joe also operated Cedar Point Park General Store in Easthampton for 31 years. Mary Ann will be celebrated in a future memorial service. Interment will be at St. John's R.C. Cemetery in Riverhead. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home INC. www.tuthillfh.com
Published in Newsday from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020