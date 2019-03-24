Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns-Garfield Funeral Home Inc.
3175 East Genesee Street
Syracuse, NY 13224
(315) 446-2466
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St Brigid's R.C. Church
Westbury, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kivlign
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Kivlign

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mary Ann Kivlign Notice
KIVLIGHN - Mary Ann, age 90, died in Syracuse, NY on March 22, 2019. Born in Westbury, she was the only daughter of Francis J. Kivlighn and Mary Burke. Her early childhood summers were spent in Perry-ville, NY at her maternal grandparents farm. Mary Ann was affectionately known as "Kivi." She was a 1949 graduate of Fordham University where she met her dear friends Patricia Hanrahan Cunningham and Patricia Kelly Waelder. Graduate degree studies were completed at Hofstra College. Miss Kivlighn had a long and rewarding teaching and administrative career retiring as an elementary school Principal from the Island Trees School District. Miss Kivlighn enjoyed world travel, especially her 5 trips to Ireland, golf, NY theater, and visiting with friends and colleagues. She had an affinity for fine automobiles. In her retirement, Kivi enjoyed daily walks at Jones Beach. Mary Ann is survived by her cousins, Nancy Burke Clarke, Thomas Gaughan and Margaret Gaughan as well as her friend of 74 years Pat Waelder, the Waelder Family and the Cunningham Family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on March 29th at 11:00 am at St Brigid's R.C. Church, Westbury, NY followed by interment at Cemetery of the Holy Rood.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burns-Garfield Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now