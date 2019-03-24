KIVLIGHN - Mary Ann, age 90, died in Syracuse, NY on March 22, 2019. Born in Westbury, she was the only daughter of Francis J. Kivlighn and Mary Burke. Her early childhood summers were spent in Perry-ville, NY at her maternal grandparents farm. Mary Ann was affectionately known as "Kivi." She was a 1949 graduate of Fordham University where she met her dear friends Patricia Hanrahan Cunningham and Patricia Kelly Waelder. Graduate degree studies were completed at Hofstra College. Miss Kivlighn had a long and rewarding teaching and administrative career retiring as an elementary school Principal from the Island Trees School District. Miss Kivlighn enjoyed world travel, especially her 5 trips to Ireland, golf, NY theater, and visiting with friends and colleagues. She had an affinity for fine automobiles. In her retirement, Kivi enjoyed daily walks at Jones Beach. Mary Ann is survived by her cousins, Nancy Burke Clarke, Thomas Gaughan and Margaret Gaughan as well as her friend of 74 years Pat Waelder, the Waelder Family and the Cunningham Family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on March 29th at 11:00 am at St Brigid's R.C. Church, Westbury, NY followed by interment at Cemetery of the Holy Rood. Published in Newsday on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary