Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Louis de Montfort R.C. Church
Sound Beach, NY
View Map
Mary Ann Nilsen Notice
NILSEN - Mary Ann, 87, of Terryville, NY passed away peacefully, on the morning of October 29, after an ongoing illness. She was born in Brooklyn NY, to Francis and Margaret O'Sullivan. Predec-eased by the love of her life, Richard Francis Nilsen. Mary Ann leaves behind six married children, Joseph and Denise Nilsen, Michael and Diana Nilsen, Francis and Sheryl Nilsen, Kathleen and James Rieger, Thomas and Gina Nilsen and Rich and Marta Nilsen. She also leaves behind her brother Peter O'Sullivan, 17 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Monday, November 4th from 2-4PM and 7-9PM at Bryant funeral home, 411 Old Town Road, East Setauket. Funeral Mass Tuesday, November 5th at 10AM, at Saint Louis de Montfort R.C. Church in Sound Beach. Her final resting place will be next to her husband at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 2, 2019
