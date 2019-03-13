|
|
ROGERS-Sister Mary Ann, CSJ (Sister Mary Theodora) at Maria Regina residence Monday, March 11, 2019. Reposing at Maria Regina Residence Building #1, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, N.Y. 11717, on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Opening prayers at 2 p.m. and Prayer service at 4:30 p.m. Final farewell ritual on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Immediately followed by Funeral Liturgy. Sister Mary Ann is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood NY. Services entrusted to the Michael J.Grant Funeral Homes Inc. Brentwood, N.Y.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 13, 2019