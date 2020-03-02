Home

Services
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-7442
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
View Map
Mary Ann Starke


1953 - 2020
Mary Ann Starke Notice
STARKE - Mary Ann, on Feb. 29, 2020, age 66, of Oyster Bay, NY. Beloved wife of Raymond. Loving mother of Brian (Caroline). Proud grandmother of Sawyer. Dear sister of Trudy Phillips (Steve), and the late Dorothy Melillo (Frank), Kathy McCauley, Thomas and Theresa Scarry. Cherished friend of Charlotte and Richard Wolter. Loving doggie mom to Penny. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY, Tuesday 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service Oyster Bay Funeral Home on Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. Interment Memorial Cemetery of St. John's Church. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 2, 2020
