HAYES - Mary Anne A. on October 17, 2020. Beloved wife of Michael. Cherished mother of Michael (Amy) and Mara. Adored grandmother of Ashley, Samantha and Michael. Loved sister of Bernadette (Patrick) Cronin. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 22, 2-4 & 7-9pm at Charles J. O' Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Avenue, Wantagh N.Y. (SS PKWY Exit 28 N). Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 9:30am at St. James R.C. Church in Seaford, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. www.osheafuneral.com