Mary B. Brotschul
BROTSCHUL - Mary B of Newville, PA, formerly of Brentwood, NY, on August 19, 2020, died peacefully in her sleep after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. Mary was predeceased by her Beloved Husband Michael. Devoted Mother of Patricia Miller (John), Florence Carbone (Joseph), and Michael Brotschul. Loving Grandmother to Justin Carbone (Karisa), Maria Petro (Preston), and Joseph Carbone (Erin). Great-Grandmother to Benito, Nicoli, Juliana, Evelyn, and Thomas. Mary led an active life, a volunteer with her local church in Brooklyn as a young adult, raising a family while committed to a career that spanned over 35 years with AT&T, and a volunteer and Eucharistic minister for ST. John of God RCC. After leaving NY Mary continued to demonstrate her passion and caring for others by joining Pennsylvania's Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program. As a certified Ombudsmen, Mary empowered her fellow residents at the Bridges of Bentcreek by educating them on their rights under federal and state law and advocated for those who were unable to advocate for themselves to ensure that they received the highest quality of care. Mary continued helping her fellow residents at Green Ridge Nursing Home Swam Health Center as the President of the Resident Council. Reposing Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes, INC. 571 Suffolk Avenue Brentwood, NY. Funeral Mass Wednesday, August 26, at 10:00am at St. John of God RC Church, Central Islip, followed by Interment at Queen of All Saints Diocesan Cemetery, Central Islip. The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 25, 2-4 and 6-8. Masks and social distancing are required. The family asks for Memorial Donations in Mary's name to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (michaeljfox.org).



Published in Newsday on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
571 Suffolk Ave
Brentwood, NY 11717
(631) 273-4443
