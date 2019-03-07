Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
BALDWIN - Mary A., formerly of Babylon, LI, on March 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald R. Baldwin. Devoted mother of Donald and his wife Claire Baldwin. Cherished grandmother of David Baldwin. Dear Aunt to Marilyn Weiner. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). A religious service will be held at the funeral home Saturday morning. Interment to follow at Greenfield Cemetery, Uniondale, LI. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Mary's loving memory to Long Island Greyhound Connection, P.O. Box 1346, West Babylon, NY 11704. Visitation Friday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 7, 2019
