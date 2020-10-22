Mary Barnikel

BARNIKEL - Mary J. of East Northport on October 21, 2020 at 86 years of age. Devoted Wife of the late Robert Barnikel. Cherished Mother of Deborah, Robert, Susan, Christopher, Thomas, Andrew. She will be missed especially by her 10 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. Visitation Friday from 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 pm at Brueggemann Funeral Home 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Mass Saturday, 9:30 am at St. Anthony Of Padua R.C. Church, East Northport. Burial to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.bfhli.com