Mary Barnikel

BARNIKEL - Mary J. of East Northport on October 21, 2020 at 86 years of age. Devoted Wife of the late Robert Barnikel. Cherished Mother of Deborah, Robert, Susan, Christopher, Thomas, Andrew. She will be missed especially by her 10 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. Visitation Friday from 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 pm at Brueggemann Funeral Home 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Mass Saturday, 9:30 am at St. Anthony Of Padua R.C. Church, East Northport. Burial to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.bfhli.com



Published in Newsday on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
OCT
23
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
OCT
24
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Anthony Of Padua R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
