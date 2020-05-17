|
BARTOLOTTA-Mary 1928-2020 a resident of Seaford, Long Island for over 66 years, died on May 12, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born on August 5, 1928 in Greenwich Village, NY. Mary attended Catholic schools in New York and married Lee Bartolotta in 1948. Mary was an avid reader, painter, and crossword puzzle aficionado.Mary returned to school in her early fifties to complete an Associate's Degree in Early Childhood Education at SUNY Farmingdale. After her hus-band's death in 1997, Mary reentered the work force, working as a library aide at her beloved Seaford Public Library, retiring after 22 years at age 90. Mary had an indomitable spirit, a generous nature and a great sense of humor. She is survived by a son Charles, of Smithtown, NY (and his wife Linda Sprague); a daughter, Anne, of Rockville Centre, NY (and her husband Jonathan Sunshine); a son, Richard, of Atlanta, GA (and his wife Margaret). Other survivors include seven grandchildren (Julia, Sarah, Katie, Kristofer, Robbie, Allison and Nicholas, and eight great grandchildren (Dean, Cole, Sadie, Colette, Lila, Claire, Amira and Danny). Plans for a Memorial Service will be announced later.
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2020